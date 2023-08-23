City Bank Capital unveils new website in grand inauguration ceremony

City Bank Capital, a leading investment bank in Bangladesh, has launched its new website in a spectacular inauguration ceremony held at the company's head office located at Shanta Western Tower, Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The event, which took place on 22 August, was graced by the presence of the esteemed Chairman Aziz Al Mahmood and the managing director & CEO of City Bank Capital, reads a press release.

The launch of City Bank Capital's new website marks a significant milestone in the institution's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer experiences. This modern, user-friendly website reflects City Bank Capital's dedication to staying at the forefront of the digital banking landscape in Bangladesh.