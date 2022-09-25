City Bank Capital moves to its new corporate head office in Tejgaon

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 10:30 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

City Bank Capital Resources, a renowned investment bank and a wholly owned subsidiary of The City Bank, shifted to its corporate head office at Tejgaon on Thursday.

The new address is Shanta Western Tower, Level-14, Office Space-02, Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Road, 186 Tejgaon I/A, Dhaka – 1208.

A grand opening ceremony was held to commemorate the new beginning, reads an official press release.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) was the chief guest of the event. 

Aziz Al Kaiser, chairman of The City Bank, Aziz Al Mahmood, chairman of City Bank Capital, foreign investors and business personalities were present among the esteemed guests. 

Managing Director and CEO of  City Bank Capital Ershad Hossain welcomed everyone in the new office and shared his future plans for City Bank Capital. 

The chief guest of the inauguration ceremony, BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam expected that CBC will keep bringing innovative financial products to enrich the country's economy. 

The event started with a ribbon cutting and ended with a grand dinner.

