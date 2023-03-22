City Bank Capital, Labaid, Super Specialty Centre sign agreement

Photo: Courtesy

City Bank Capital, a leading Merchant Bank, and Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Centre, a healthcare institution, have signed a corporate advisory and issue management agreement at City Bank Capital's headquarters in Dhaka.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organisations, including Ershad Hossain, managing director & CEO of City Bank Capital, and Sakif Shamim, managing director of Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Centre, said a press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, City Bank Capital will provide corporate advisory services to Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Centre to help the hospital achieve its growth objectives. City Bank Capital will also act as the issue manager for the planned IPO of the company.

"We are delighted to partner with Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Centre to help them achieve their strategic objectives," said Ershad Hossain, managing director & CEO of City Bank Capital. "As a leading financial advisory firm, we have the expertise and experience to provide tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our clients."

Sakif Shamim, managing director of Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Specialty Centre, added, "We are excited to have City Bank Capital as our corporate advisor and issue manager. With their support, we are confident that we can achieve our growth targets and continue to provide world-class healthcare services to our patients."