City Bank Capital and Venture37 signs MoU to develop cold chain infrastructure

Corporates

Press Release 
28 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 04:48 pm

Related News

City Bank Capital and Venture37 signs MoU to develop cold chain infrastructure

Press Release 
28 March, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 04:48 pm
City Bank Capital and Venture37 signs MoU to develop cold chain infrastructure

City Bank Capital, a financial services provider, and Venture37, a global development organisation, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on 28 March to collaborate in the development of a robust and efficient cold chain infrastructure in Bangladesh. 

This partnership will focus on increasing investment opportunities in the areas of cold chain networks, warehousing systems, energy efficiency investment for cold storage, and temperature-controlled logistic (TCL) services, reads a press release. 

As per the release, the signing of this MoU marks a significant milestone in the development of infrastructure and investment opportunities in Bangladesh. With a yearly growth rate of 15 percent from 2014 to 2018, the market size of agro-processing industry has reached approximately $4.81 billion, combining both domestic and export volume. The absence of Temperature-Controlled Logistics infrastructure in Bangladesh results in significant post-harvest losses, as reported by The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN, with post-harvest loss of 26% for fruits and 12-30% for fish. These inefficiencies can have a severe impact on the country's food security and economy.

Through this partnership, City Bank Capital and Venture37 aim to implement innovative solutions by increasing awareness and education among farmers and producers about the importance of proper post-harvest management and the use of safe preservation techniques. The two organisations will collaborate in the organisation of conferences, seminars, and workshops to promote awareness and understanding of the TCL sector.

Under the MoU, CBC will identify, evaluate, and recommend investment opportunities in the TCL sector to its clients and investors. This partnership will ensure that clients and investors are aware of the investment opportunities and have the knowledge to evaluate and manage their investments effectively. CBC will match potential investment partners with potential clients in the form of different financial instruments. 

"This MoU is a testament to the shared vision and commitment of CBC and Venture37 to contribute to the sustainable development of Bangladesh," said Ershad Hossain, MD & CEO for City Bank Capital. 

"We are confident that this partnership will not only enhance the competitiveness of the TCL sector but will also create new opportunities for businesses and investors alike," he added.

The partnership between City Bank Capital and Venture37 is expected to play a significant role in enhancing the competitiveness of the TCL sector and creating new opportunities for businesses and investors. The two organisations will work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future for Bangladesh, reads the release.  

City Bank Capital / Venture37 / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

4h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

4h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

26m | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

5h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

21h | TBS World
Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year