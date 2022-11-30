'Citizens, policymakers should work together to strengthen tobacco law'

30 November, 2022, 04:45 pm
To make tobacco-free Bangladesh as per the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the law structure needs to be strengthened, and the factors that are encouraging public need to be prohibited, said speakers at a discussion Wednesday. 

They also noted that Designated Smoking Areas (DSA), displaying smoking scenes in movies on condition, and CSR by tobacco companies must be outlawed. 

Speakers presented their views at the discussion titled "Contemporary Anti-Tobacco Movements and Public  Thought", said a press release. 

The event was organised by the non-government think tank Unnayan Shamannay at the Bishwo  Shahitto Kendo Bhaban, Dhaka, on 30 November 2022.  

Fazle Hossain Badsha MP, SM Shahzada MP, Freedom Fighter Prof Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury, actor Abul Hayat, former actor and founder and chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) Ilias Kanchan, former national football player Ashraf Uddin Ahmed Chunnu and journalist Sushanta K Sinha and others were present in the session. 

Unnayan Shamannay Chairman and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Dr Atiur Rahman chaired the session. 

Dr Atiur Rahman highlighted that policymakers have not only played a  notable role in reducing tobacco consumption in Bangladesh and the citizens but also provided significant support to anti-tobacco movements. 

He added that citizens and policymakers should work together to fulfil the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through stricter tobacco control laws and their implementation. 

Fazle Hossain Badsha MP, General Secretary of Bangladesh Workers' Party said that a negative impression has been created in general people's minds against tobacco.

"The dream of a tobacco-free  Bangladesh can proceed if the tobacco control laws are stringent," SM Shahzada MP shared. 

Prof Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury urged, "UN has declared that poisonous elements like bidis, cigarettes, and e-cigarettes should be avoided. Our people died more from tobacco diseases than the coronavirus, so it is high time to strengthen tobacco control laws."

