‘Citizens' participation in government procurement activities is essential’

Corporates

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 05:03 pm

Related News

‘Citizens' participation in government procurement activities is essential’

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 05:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Citizens' participation in government procurement activities is essential for good governance, says Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning.

"The more citizens participate in government procurement, the more good governance will be ensured," he said. 

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting on citizen involvement in government procurement activities in Barisal district through video conferencing at 11am on Thursday.

The issue of giving incentives to the best citizens/ groups also came up during his speech, reads a press release.

In order to ensure the participation of all in the government procurement activities and to bring perfection, a civic monitoring team has been formed in the upazilas with the people around the work site.

Their responsibility is to monitor the progress of the work and to report any irregularities to the local government officials in charge. This group is known as the "Citizen Monitoring Group".

Speakers also said that the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning is working on the involvement of citizens in the implementation of government procurement in 48 upazilas of the country.

Brac institute of Governance and Development under Brac University is CPTU's consultant for this purpose, reads the statement.

CPTU Director Md Aziz Taher Khan said in his introductory speech, "Although we faced some problems due to Covid-19, we worked virtually. At the same time, measures are being taken digitally so that the people can get all the information."

Speaking as the special guest, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Barisal, Jasim Uddin Haider said, "The district administration will do its utmost to implement the instructions given by the government."
In his concluding remarks, the Chair of the program, Md Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, director general of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) thanked all those who present. He expressed his hope for a more effective approach in the future.

Also present on the occasion were CPTU Deputy Director Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif and Principal Project Management Consultant Mosta Gausul Haque. The event was also attended by representatives of local government procurement agencies, local bidders and GTF representatives, local government representatives, civil society representatives and members of the civil society.

BRAC / Planning Ministry / citizen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

20h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

20h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

21h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka