Citizens' participation in government procurement activities is essential for good governance, says Abu Hena Morshed Zaman, secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning.

"The more citizens participate in government procurement, the more good governance will be ensured," he said.

He said this while addressing a discussion meeting on citizen involvement in government procurement activities in Barisal district through video conferencing at 11am on Thursday.

The issue of giving incentives to the best citizens/ groups also came up during his speech, reads a press release.

In order to ensure the participation of all in the government procurement activities and to bring perfection, a civic monitoring team has been formed in the upazilas with the people around the work site.

Their responsibility is to monitor the progress of the work and to report any irregularities to the local government officials in charge. This group is known as the "Citizen Monitoring Group".

Speakers also said that the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division under the Ministry of Planning is working on the involvement of citizens in the implementation of government procurement in 48 upazilas of the country.

Brac institute of Governance and Development under Brac University is CPTU's consultant for this purpose, reads the statement.

CPTU Director Md Aziz Taher Khan said in his introductory speech, "Although we faced some problems due to Covid-19, we worked virtually. At the same time, measures are being taken digitally so that the people can get all the information."

Speaking as the special guest, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Barisal, Jasim Uddin Haider said, "The district administration will do its utmost to implement the instructions given by the government."

In his concluding remarks, the Chair of the program, Md Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, director general of Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) thanked all those who present. He expressed his hope for a more effective approach in the future.

Also present on the occasion were CPTU Deputy Director Md Nasimur Rahman Sharif and Principal Project Management Consultant Mosta Gausul Haque. The event was also attended by representatives of local government procurement agencies, local bidders and GTF representatives, local government representatives, civil society representatives and members of the civil society.