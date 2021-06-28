Citizens Bank PLC, signs agreement with LEADS corporation to avail ‘BankUltimus’

Citizens Bank PLC, signs agreement with LEADS corporation to avail ‘BankUltimus’

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Anisur Rahman Khan, managing director (CC) of LEADS Corporation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations

Citizens Bank PLC (CBPLC) signed an agreement with LEADS Corporation Ltd, for availing their core banking solution titled "BankUltimus". 

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of Citizens Bank PLC and Anisur Rahman Khan, managing director (CC) of LEADS Corporation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others, Mohammad Iqbal, SEVP & head of business, Md Waheed Imam, company secretary and Kazi Md Ehasanuzzaman, SVP & CTO of CBPLC and Mohammed Ashrafuzzaman, divisional head of SSD & CSSD of LEADS were present on the occasion.

