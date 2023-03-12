Citizens Bank PLC organises special health awareness programme

Citizens Bank PLC has arranged a "Special Health Awareness Programme" in collaboration with Asgor Ali Hospital for all female employees of the bank commemorating "International Women's Day-2023".

The programme was arranged in resonance with the motto set for the year "DigitAll: Innovation and technology for gender equality", said a press release.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO, Citizens Bank PLC, inaugurated the programme at bank's head office premises.

Other high officials of the bank were also present on the occasion.