Towfika Aftab, Chairperson of Citizens Bank PLC, formally inaugurated Cumilla Branch at Jhawtola Road, Cumilla on 20 January 2024, reads a press release.

Sk Md Iftekharul Islam, Director and Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director & CEO and other senior executives of the bank were present at the event.

Besides, local businessmen across the different segments and elites/professionals of the Cumilla town were also present on the occasion.