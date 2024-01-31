Citizens Bank PLC. holds 'Annual Managers’ Conference'

Citizens Bank PLC. arranged the "Annual Managers' Conference" at its head office at Motijheel on 30 January 2024.

Towfika Aftab, chairperson of the bank was present as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Among others, Masuduzzaman, director and chairman, of the Executive Committee; Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, director and Chairman, of the Risk Management Committee; members of the board of directors namely Mohammed Iqbal, S M Shafiqul Hoq attended the meeting.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director & CEO of Citizens Bank presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held on different aspects of banking operations, prospects of business development, overall external challenges, and emerging opportunities/prospects. The board has given strategic guidance, and policy directives to navigate the bank in the right direction towards optimization of profitability and vis-à-vis strengthening of the fundamentals. 
 

