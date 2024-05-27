Citizens Bank organises training on exploring business through vibrant sales team

Citizens Bank organised a day-long Training Program on Exploring Business Through Vibrant Sales Team at its head office recently.

Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated the program. Md Akbar Hassan, CEO & Chief Resource Person, BRIDDHI School of Professionals and School of Knowledge and one of the renowned speakers in the field of Customer Service and Sales Promotion conducted the Training Session.

Divisional/Departmental Heads, Sales & Liability Management Team, Head Office and all Branch Managers participated in the program.