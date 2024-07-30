Citizens Bank organises Foundation Training course for officers of the bank

30 July, 2024
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Citizens Bank organised the Foundation Training Course for Officers of the Bank.

A total number of 30 (thirty) officers from different branches & divisions participated in the training recently at its head office.  

Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director & CEO of the bank was present in the concluding session of the training and distributed certificates among the participants.

In his concluding speech, Masoom advised the participants to acquire knowledge about bank-products and engage themselves for the progress of the bank.  

Among others, Mohammad Saiful Islam, CFO & Head of HRD and Training & Development Manager Tarafder Sushil Kumar were also present. 

Citizen Bank PLC

