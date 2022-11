Citizens Bank opens Nayanpur Bazar branch 

Citizens Bank has opened its new branch in Nayanpur Bazar of Kasba upazila in Brahmanbaria.

Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director and CEO, Citizens Bank inaugurated Nayanpur Bazar branch on Thursday (10 November).

Md Rashadul Quaser Bhuiyan, Chairman, Kasba Upazila Porishod, Brahmanbaria, Masud ul Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Kasba, Brahmanbaria, Waheed Imam, SVP & Company Secretary, Citizens Bank, among others were present on the occasion.