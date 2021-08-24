Citizens Bank observes 46th martyrdom anniversary of our father of the nation

Citizens Bank arranged a discussion meeting commemorating the 46th martyrdom anniversary of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The discussion meeting was arranged through a digital platform at the head office premises, said a press release.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO presided over the meeting highlighting the enormous contributions and sacrifices made by our beloved father of the nation and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all other martyred members of the family.

Members of senior management team of the bank also attended the meeting.