Citizens Bank hosts ‘Chairman’s Invitation’ business session

Corporates

21 October, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 12:15 am

Related News

Citizens Bank hosts ‘Chairman’s Invitation’ business session

21 October, 2024, 12:10 am
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 12:15 am
Citizens Bank hosts ‘Chairman’s Invitation’ business session

Citizens Bank PLC arranged a business session titled 'Chairman's Invitation' at Hotel Westin, Dhaka. The session aimed to gain insights into the bank's overall health and align with management's targets while exploring opportunities and challenges within the country's banking and financial sector.

Mr Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest, and Mr Mohammad Masoom, managing director of the bank, presided over the session. During the event, the chairman provided strategic guidance and outlined pathways to steer the bank towards sustainable growth, emphasizing the bank's commitment to becoming a preferred choice as one of the safest custodians of public deposits.

The session underscored the importance of aligning strategic initiatives with the bank's vision for growth, ensuring that Citizens Bank continues to navigate the evolving financial landscape effectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Citizens Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

9m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

19m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos