Citizens Bank hosts ‘Chairman’s Invitation’ business session

Citizens Bank PLC arranged a business session titled 'Chairman's Invitation' at Hotel Westin, Dhaka. The session aimed to gain insights into the bank's overall health and align with management's targets while exploring opportunities and challenges within the country's banking and financial sector.

Mr Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of the bank, attended the event as the chief guest, and Mr Mohammad Masoom, managing director of the bank, presided over the session. During the event, the chairman provided strategic guidance and outlined pathways to steer the bank towards sustainable growth, emphasizing the bank's commitment to becoming a preferred choice as one of the safest custodians of public deposits.

The session underscored the importance of aligning strategic initiatives with the bank's vision for growth, ensuring that Citizens Bank continues to navigate the evolving financial landscape effectively.