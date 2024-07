Citizens Bank PLC. has befittingly celebrated 2nd anniversary of its rolling out of commercial operations on July 3, 2024, reads a press release.

Towfika Aftab, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Mr. Anisul Huq, MP, Sponsor Shareholder graced the occasion. Among others, Mr. Sk. Md. Iftekharul Islam, Sponsor Director, Mr. N K A Mobin FCS, FCA, Independent Director and Mr. Mohammad Masoom, Managing Director & CEO of the bank were present.