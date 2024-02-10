Citizens Bank, Bangladesh Bank ink tech refinance deal

Citizens Bank PLC has officially entered into a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank to access a refinancing facility as part of the "Technology Development / Upgradation of Export Oriented Industries" refinance scheme.

This significant partnership was formalised at the Bangladesh Bank's head office, reads a press release.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank PLC, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department at Bangladesh Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

