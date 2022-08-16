Citizens Bank arranges meeting commemorating 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu

Citizens Bank arranged a discussion meeting through a digital platform at its Head office premises commemorating the 47th martyrdom anniversary of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO chaired the meeting in presence of the members of the senior management team, reads a press release.

The attendees in the meeting recalled the enormous contributions and sacrifices made by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all other martyred members of the family to the cause of the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country on the world map.