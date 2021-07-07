Citibank contributes BDT 91 Lac to Sajida foundation to help low income communities fight the pandemic

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 06:11 pm

Citibank contributes BDT 91 Lac to Sajida foundation to help low income communities fight the pandemic

Citibank NA Bangladesh has contributed BDT 91 Lac to SAJIDA Foundation to help low-income communities fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Citibank made the announcement of the contribution via a press release issued in this regard on Wednesday.

According to the release, this contribution will support the low-income vulnerable communities impacted by Covid- 19 with food, health and hygiene kits, dedicated physical and mental healthcare support through remote consultation services.

The program will also provide livelihood recovery support through a blended finance package that includes training and in-kind donations over an extended period.

This contribution will be implemented in Dhaka, Chattogram, Chandpur and Keraniganj, the release said.

In regards to the contribution, N. Rajashekaran, Citi Country Officer- Bangladesh said, "The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh has drastically hit the low-income communities of Bangladesh. Many people have lost their livelihoods and aren't able to provide for their essential needs. This initiative is designed to cover all essential needs of a vulnerable family through ensuring food, healthcare, and livelihood. We are very proud to work towards ensuring that our communities are being supported and protected during this difficult time of the global pandemic".

Zahida Fizza Kabir, Chief Executive Officer, SAJIDA Foundation said, "We are identifying the most vulnerable, looking at a combination of 7 dimensions including economic, health, education, living conditions, disability and more. These households require sustained support and will receive a blend of short term and long-term assistance to recover from this pandemic. With committed partners we will bring about meaningful difference through our program". 

