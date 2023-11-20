CIS-BCCI elects new Board of Directors for 2023-2026

20 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Ali Deen has been elected president of the Commonwealth of Independent States-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CIS-BCCI) for the term 2023-2026. He is the director of Runner Motors Ltd. and also general secretary of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA).  

Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury, editor & managing director of Radio Dhoni Ltd. and also vice president of FBCCI, the apex trade body of Bangladesh and Jadab Debnath, chairman, Jadroo Group and Blue Back Corporation Ltd. have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President of the CIS-BCCI Board. 

The other directors of the seventeen Board of Directors are Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, CIP, Managing Director of  Technomedia Limited & Vice President of FBCCI, Dilip Kumar Agarwala, Managing Director of Diamond World Ltd. & Director of FBCCI,  Lokiat Ullah, Deputy Managing Director of Biopharma Ltd., Salma Hossain Ash, Managing Director of Rupoker Properties Ltd. & Director of FBCCI, Mr. Shafquat Haider, Managing Director of Ciproco Computers Ltd., Tauhida Sultana, Managing Director of Advance Homes Pvt Ltd, Md Hasen Ali, Managing Director of Hasen Jute Industries Ltd, Md. Farukul Islam Shova, Chairman of Ahmed Trade International, Mr. Abdul Latif Sarker, Managing Director of Shafiul Moznavin Construction Ltd., Md. Khayer Mia, Managing Director of Hyacinth Group, Md. Enamul Haque, Executive Director of Concord Real Estate & Development Ltd., Khan Md. Iqbal, Chairman & Managing Director of Alvi Group, Md. Razib Pervez, Proprietor of Roadmap Enterprise,  Sudhir Chowdhury, Managing Director of Chowdhury Food & Feed Agro Industries Ltd.

CIS-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry works for trade expansion between Bangladesh & CIS countries including Russia. This Chamber regularly participates in SPIEF, the biggest economic conference under initiative of Russian Govt, held in St. Petersburg every year. The chamber is trying to explore Russian & CIS market as a 3rd front of export destination after US and EU.

