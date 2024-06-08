CIRDAP awards 2024 Aziz-UI Haq Rural Development Medal to Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation

Syed Mahmudul Huq, Chairman, BSFF is flanked by Thai Deputy Agriculture & Cooperative Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn on the left and Director General, CIRDAP Dr Cherdsak Virapat on the right. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation (BSFF) was awarded the prestigious Aziz-UI Haq Rural Development Medal for 2024 in the opening day of the 24th Session of the Governing Council Meeting of Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP) last Thursday on 6th June, 2024.

In the award ceremony held in Bangkok, Syed Mahmudul Huq, Chairman, BSFF received the award on behalf of BSFF from HE Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Government of Thailand in presence of HE Muhammad Tajul Islam, Hon'ble Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Government of Bangladesh and Ministers from other member countries .

This year's Aziz-UI Haq Rural Development Medal was awarded to BSFF for its contributions to integrated rural development by promoting sustainable aquaculture practices, policy development works, research on aquaculture, capacity building of small-scale farmers in Bangladesh and BSFF contributions to strengthening of CIRDAP initiatives.

Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation is a non-profit research, advocacy and development initiatives focused organisation carrying out sustained development of fisheries and aquaculture sector of Bangladesh ever since its establishment in 2003.

The organisation has been working both with the Government of Bangladesh, especially the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Commerce, Business Promotion Council of MoC, Academia and Research Institutions and private sector stakeholders.

Through collaborative efforts it is working for the empowerment of small and medium scale rural fish farmers, modernization of the country's rich fisheries and aquaculture sector, products diversification and export promotion.

It has also been working for skill development, promotion of climate resilient fisheries and aquaculture practices and gaining maximum synergy from regional and international cooperation and close collaboration with development partners sharing common goals and objectives.

Accepting the award , Syed Mahmudul Huq, Chairman of BSFF thanked CIRDAP and its member countries . He pledged that his organisation would continue its valuable works along with all its partners for which the just received award will act as a most cherished inspiration. He highlighted the catalytic role that sustained development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector can play in contributing to national food security and nutrition, poverty alleviation and promoting inclusive growth in Bangladesh and in our region.