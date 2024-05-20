CIPFA awards 63 OCAG officials with professional accounting certificates

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) has awarded 63 officials from the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (OCAG) of Bangladesh with professional certificates in Management and Financial Accounting.

An award giving ceremony was held at the Audit Bhaban in the capital today (20 May).

This professional certificate equips the OCAG officials with a comprehensive array of professional and transferable skills, applicable across diverse finance and accounting contexts.

The initiative is a part of the OCAG's Audit Professionalisation Programme, which was funded by the European Union's Technical Assistance to Support the Implementation of the PFM Reform Strategic Plan in Bangladesh, implemented by DT Global.

During the certificate awarding ceremony, Md Nurul Islam, comptroller and auditor general of Bangladesh, said, "Pursuing CIPFA qualifications is part of our audit professionalisation agenda, which is embedded in the agreed work plan of our ongoing reform intervention supported by the European Union.

"The fundamental purpose of this agenda is to create a critical mass of CIPFA qualification holders to meet the emerging challenges mainly arising from the ever-evolving landscape of public financial management in our country."

He also expressed his gratitude to Enrico Lorenzon, team leader, Inclusive Governance, delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, for his participation during the event and to the European Union for their consistent support in implementing the reform agenda that aims to bring about improvements in the effectiveness of the supreme audit institution.

Khalid Hamid, international director at CIPFA, said, "CIPFA is delighted to award certificates to this extremely successful cohort of officials from the OCAG in Bangladesh. The professionalism and performance amongst programme participants have been extraordinary from day one, and today we had the opportunity to recognise that publicly."

"It is encouraging to see public sector leaders advocating for the principles of strong public financial management (PFM) and supporting opportunities for professional development and learning within their institutions," he added.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) is a UK-based, international accountancy membership and standard-setting body. CIPFA is the only such body globally dedicated to public financial management.