CIO Club Bangladesh Chapter inaugural ceremony held in Dhaka

03 March, 2024, 11:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
The inaugural ceremony of the CIO Club Bangladesh Chapter took place in the presence of CIOs from leading Indian and Bangladeshi organizations in the IT sector. This grand event was held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at a five-star international hotel in the capital. The chief guest for the event was the Honorable Member of Parliament, Mr. Md. Ali Azgar, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources.

During the ceremony, speakers highlighted the vital role of technology in fulfilling the dream of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla and in realizing the Vision 2041 of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for developing a Smart Bangladesh socio-economic environment. Special guest, Ms. Shami Kaiser, Vice-President of FBCCI and President of e-Cab, was also present at the event.

In his speech, the chief guest, Honorable Member of Parliament, stated: "To build a Smart Bangladesh, Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prioritizes the development of information technology and works for the people. To create a Smart Bangladesh, we need smart commerce and a business-friendly Bangladesh. We need a robust IT infrastructure and timely innovations of all kinds to elevate our business on the world stage. It is through your constructive activities and innovative thinking that we will achieve our vision 2041."

The President of the CIO Governing Body, Mr. Umesh Mehta, said: "As a non-profit organization, the CIO Club works tirelessly in the global information technology and digital security sectors to prepare for a sustainable future through e-governance, IT skills, and policy development at the institutional and national levels. He then announced first Executive Committee for Bangladesh, including the local chapter President, Sarzil Sarwar.

In his speech, Sarzil Sarwar, said: "The organization will be able to play a leading role in advancing Bangladesh's information technology ecosystem in line with the government's goal of building a Smart Bangladesh."

The CIO Club Bangladesh is committed to play a leading role to building the Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041 in collaboration with the public and private sectors through innovations and new technological integrations.aa

