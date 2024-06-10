Chopstick maa maanei shob bhalo campaign 2024

Corporates

Chopstick maa maanei shob bhalo campaign 2024

Emphasising children's physical and mental development, Chopstick's initiatives include various campaigns like this one. 

Photo: Courtsy
Photo: Courtsy

Square Food & Beverage Ltd's instant noodles brand, Chopstick, recently celebrated Mother's Day with the "Maa Maanei Shob Bhalo" campaign, culminating in a prize distribution ceremony for the campaign winners.

Emphasising children's physical and mental development, Chopstick's initiatives include various campaigns like this one. 

The event began with a welcome speech from COO Parvez Saiful Islam. Popular singer Khaiyyam Sanu Sandhi performed the campaign theme song, followed by a magic show by Magician Rajik. Actress and Chopstick brand ambassador Nusrat Imroz Tisha thanked everyone for encouraging children's creativity.

The highlight was the awarding of winners with crests and certificates, followed by a photo session. A "Good Parenting" session with psychologists concluded the event.

Children participated enthusiastically, enjoying songs, magic shows, and games. 

This second "Maa Maanei Shob Bhalo" campaign saw overwhelming participation, with children expressing their love for their mothers through various creative forms, and 20 participants were honored.

