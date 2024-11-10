Chittagong University Ex-Economics Students' Association elects new members

10 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Chittagong University Ex-Economics Students' Association elects new members

10 November, 2024, 07:35 pm
Chittagong University Ex-Economics Students&#039; Association elects new members

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected executive council members of the Chittagong University Ex-Economics Students' Association (CUEESA) was held at Akram Tower CUEESA 's office. 

At the ceremony, the Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Mizanul Islam, conducted the oath to the newly elected members of the Executive Council. Following the oath-taking, all council members expressed their full confidence and unwavering support for the current head of Bangladesh's interim government, a former Professor of Economics from the University of Chittagong, and the Chief Advisor of CUESA, Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus. They expressed their determination to stand by Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus in any situation that may arise during the country's reconstruction in the coming days. This organisation of distinguished economists was established in 1984. Since its establishment, the members of this organisation have made significant direct and indirect contributions to the country's economy. It is hoped that the current elected committee, under the leadership of Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, will cooperate fully in the reorganization of the state in the coming days.

During the oath-taking ceremony, Election Commissioner Mr Mohammad Yunus Fakir and other officials were present, and among those who seized the oath were the present president and former Additional-secretary Md. Abdullah, General Secretary, distinguished banker and organiser Aga Azizul Islam Chowdhury Vice President - Prof Dr Md Muzaffar Ahmed, Rupa Rozina Khan, ASM Delwar Hossain, Md. Sarwar Abedin Rumi, A.K.M Mahbub Morshed,  Joint Secretary – Md. Azimur Rahman, Assistant General Secretary - AKM Moshiur Rahman, Md. Jahangir Alam, Finance Secretary - Md. Shafiqul Islam, Assistant Finance Secretary - Belal Ahmed, Organizational Secretary - Md. Shawkat Hayat, Office Secretary - Md. Ikramul Hasan, Assistant Office Secretary - Estiaq Ahmmed, Promotion and Publication Secretary Md. Sahidul Islam Sumon, Assistant Promotion and Publication Secretary -Mohammed Ayub Ali Bablu, Sports, Cultural and Social Welfare Secretary -HM Nurul Huda Hasib, Literatures and Seminars Secretary -Md Zahirul Islam Hiru, Women and Children Affairs Secretary -Sharmin Imam, Legal Affairs Secretary -Muhammad Enamul Haque. Elected Executive Members - Azizun Nahar Shyamoli, Dr. Selina Akhtar, Syed Mahbub-e-Jamil, Abdul Halim, Md. Shahidul Hoq Chy., Md. Dabir Uddin Khan, Mohammad Roknuzzaman, A.K.M Morshed Hossain, Abdur Rahim Chowdhury, Md. Faridullah, Mohammad Mueen Uddin, Md. Ziaur Rashid. and Rifat Ara Bindu. It is worth noting that, for the first time in its 40 years of establishment, its members have formed the Executive Committee of CUEESA through a direct vote.

