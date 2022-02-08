Chittagong Stock Exchange gets new chief regulatory officer

Mohammed Mahadi Hasan, CFA is being appointed as the new chief regulatory officer (CRO) of Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the appointment, reads a press release of CSE.

Mohammed Mahadi started his career with Dhaka Bank Ltd as a principal officer and relationship manager in 2008.

He was discharging the responsibility of chief executive officer at Athena Venture and Equities Ltd before joining CSE.

He also worked as a manager (Investment) at BD Venture Ltd.

Mohammed Mahadi Hasan is a CFA charter holder. He completed his graduation from the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, University of Chittagong and MBA from Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka.