Chittagong Independent University remembers Bangabandhu

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 07:29 pm

The university hosted an online discussion on Sunday, marking our National Mourning Day.

Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong Independent University (CIU), said as long as there is history and as long as Bangladesh exists, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will live on in the hearts of the people.

Bangabandhu means Bangladesh, where patriotism, courageous leadership and a liberal outlook all come together, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor was addressing a Sunday discussion meeting organised online by CIU, marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the architect of Bangladesh's independence, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

At the beginning of the programme, a minute's silence was observed in honor of the memory of the martyrs of the Bangabandhu family.

Professor Kazi Mostain Billah, convener of the CIU National Day Celebration Committee, said, "We are eternally indebted to Bangabandhu. Bangabandhu has given us a country, a nation, and its own identity.  His life is epic."

Acting registrar of CIU, Anjuman Banu Lima, moderated the programme, with teachers, officers and students of the university taking part in the programme.

Dean of the Business School, Mohammad Naeem Abdullah, Prof Mir Mohammad Nurul Absar, Prof Syed Manzoor Quader, Dean of School of Science and Engineering, Asif Iqbal, School of Law  Dean, Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Lecturer, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Naseeh ul Wadud Alam, Part-time teacher SM Akramul Kabir, member secretary of National Day Celebration Committee Kumar Doel Dey, Controller of Examinations Sarkar Kamrul Mamun, manager of School of Law, SM  Shihabul Islam, students Mahmudul Hasan, Ayman Ulfat Shefa, Papri Sen and others, also spoke.
 

