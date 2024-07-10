Chinese Textile, Apparel Industry delegation visits Bepza

A 15-member high-level delegation of the Chinese Textile and Apparel Industry, led by Huang Liansheng, Chairman of China CTEXIC Corporation visited the Executive Office of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Dhaka on 7 July.

Welcoming the delegation, Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman briefed them on the inception and operation of EPZs in the country, reads a press release.

He said that Bepza started its journey 43 years ago and has been contributing tremendously to the socio-economic development of the country.

The executive chairman said Bangladesh is moving forward to be a middle-income country by 2031 and a developed nation by 2041. "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), in the manufacturing sector, is one of the major tools to achieve the vision," he added.

"Our manufacturing sector is largely dominated by the RMG sector due to abundant of low-cost workforce but we encouraging investment from diversified sectors like electronics and electrical equipment, vehicle parts, IT products, machinery parts etc," Bepza executive chairman said.

He also urged the Chinese delegation to invest in these diversified sectors apart from apparel and textile.

Huang Liansheng thanked Bepza and expressed hope to foster collaboration with Bepza and explore possible avenues of enhancing investment in the textile and apparel industry.

Member (Investment Promotion) of Bepza Md Ashraful Kabir said that Bepza is the pioneer Investment Promotion Agency of Bangladesh.

The authority has been facilitating to the investors of EPZs for 44 years with professionalism, sincerity and dedication.

He also called upon the investors to consider investing in EPZs and Bepza EZ as their next investment destination.

Executive Director (Investment Promotion- Addl. Charge) Fazlul Haque Mazumder briefed the delegation on the overall activities of Bepza including operating procedures, facilities, incentives etc. through PowerPoint presentation.