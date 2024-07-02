Chinese delegation expresses interest for investing in EPZs, BEPZA EZ

02 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Chinese delegation from the Quanzhou Maritime Silk Road Industry and Commerce Association expressed their interest in investing in EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ).

The 13 member delegation led by Jinshan Xu, one of the senior members of the association and Chairman of QUNFENG Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., expressed this interest while visiting the Executive Office of BEPZA in Dhaka on 1 July.

Mentionable, a delegation led by BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc urged for investing in EPZs of Bangladesh in a seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in the Export Processing Zones and BEPZA Economic Zone of Bangladesh" held in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province, China on April 30, 2024. In continuation of this initiative, the delegation visiting Bangladesh aiming to explore the investment potential of EPZs and BEPZA EZ.

BEPZA Executive Chairman welcomed the delegation and thanked them for showing interest in investing in Bangladesh particularly in EPZs. He said that Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. During independence in 1971, Bangladesh has no industry at all but now the country is the second largest garments exporter, he added. Mentioning Bangladesh an ideal destination for investment he said, despite some challenges, Bangladesh is still a better choice for investment.

BEPZA Executive Chairman expressed his sincere gratitude to Quanzhou Maritime Silk Road Industry and Commerce Association for assisting in organizing investment promotion seminar in April this year. 

Mr. Jinshan Xu said, Bangladesh has great opportunity for investment. He said, "We are some members of Quanzhou Maritime Silk Road Industry and Commerce Association visiting Bangladesh to explore the investment opportunity". The country is developing very fast and attractive destinations for setting up new factories, he added.  

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Ashraful Kabir said, BEPZA is the pioneer Investment Promotion Agency of Bangladesh. The authority has been facilitating to the investors of EPZs for 44 year with professionalism, sincerity and dedication. He requested the delegation to invest in EPZs and BEPZA EZ. 

Executive Director (Investment Promotion- Addl. Charge) Fazlul Haque Mazumder briefed the delegation on the overall activities of BEPZA including operating procedures, facilities, incentives etc. through PowerPoint presentation.

Mentionable, the delegation visited Chattogram EPZ and BEPZA EZ on June 30, 2024 to know the operating procedure, infrastructural facilities, wage structure of workers, customs procedures, tariff of land & utilities etc. 

