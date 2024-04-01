Chinese Company to invest $6 million in BEPZA EZ

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Chinese company Taisheng (Bangladesh) Webbing Co. Ltd. is going to invest US$ 6 million to set up a Shoe, Bag and Garments Accessories manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Mirsharai, Chattogram.
 
In the presence of the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company recently, said a press release.
 
Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Li Yecai, Managing Director of Taisheng (Bangladesh) Webbing Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex in the city.
 
The company will produce annually 6 million tons of shoelace, elastic, drawcord, drawstring, string, webbing belt and webbing tape creating employment opportunities for 200 Bangladeshi nationals.
 
Among others, member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, member (Finance) Md. Ashraful Kabir, executive director (Admin) A N M Foyzul Haque, executive director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and executive director (Public Relations) A.S.M. Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

