Chinese Company to invest $27.8 million in BEPZA EZ

Corporates

Press Release
19 March, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 04:39 pm

Chinese Company to invest $27.8 million in BEPZA EZ

Press Release
19 March, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 04:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

­­Chinese company Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. is going to invest US$ 27.8 million to set up a Sock manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Mirsharai, Chattogram.

In presence of the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company today (19-03-2024).

Mr. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. Fang Zhendong, Managing Director of Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. This foreign owned company will produce annually 216 million pairs of Socks for Men, Women & Kids and create employment opportunity for 5192 Bangladeshi nationals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BEPZA Executive Chairman welcomed Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. as the new member of BEPZA and thanked for choosing BEPZA EZ as their investment destination. He hoped that the company will start construction of the factory as soon as possible and commence commercial production. He assured to provide all sorts of support to the company from BEPZA.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Md. Ashraful Kabir,  Executive Director (Admin) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

4h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

4h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

7h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

2h | Videos
Is Boeing in deep trouble?

Is Boeing in deep trouble?

3h | Videos
Chicken Tangri Kabab

Chicken Tangri Kabab

4h | Videos
Renowned singer Khalid passes away

Renowned singer Khalid passes away

5h | Videos