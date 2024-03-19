Chinese Company to invest $27.8 million in BEPZA EZ

­­Chinese company Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. is going to invest US$ 27.8 million to set up a Sock manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ) located at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Mirsharai, Chattogram.

In presence of the Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc, Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company today (19-03-2024).

Mr. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. Fang Zhendong, Managing Director of Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. This foreign owned company will produce annually 216 million pairs of Socks for Men, Women & Kids and create employment opportunity for 5192 Bangladeshi nationals.

BEPZA Executive Chairman welcomed Dongfang Knitting (BD) Co. Ltd. as the new member of BEPZA and thanked for choosing BEPZA EZ as their investment destination. He hoped that the company will start construction of the factory as soon as possible and commence commercial production. He assured to provide all sorts of support to the company from BEPZA.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Md. Ashraful Kabir, Executive Director (Admin) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M Anwar Parvez along with representatives of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.