Chinese company to invest $11.6 million in Bepza EZ

Chinese company Quality Sportswear Mfrs Ltd is going to invest US$ 11.55 million to set up a RMG, Luggage & Fashion Accessories manufacturing industry in Bepza Economic Zone (Bepza EZ).

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (12 December 2023).

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Zhang Zhilan, Director of Quality Sportswear Mfrs. Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.

This fully foreign owned company will produce annually 6.05 million pieces of garments and 0.8 million pieces of Money Bag, Travelling Bag & Belt etc. The company will create employment opportunity for 3310 Bangladeshi nationals.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Mohammad Anamul Haque and Executive Director (Public Relations) A.S.M. Anwar Parvez along with representative of the enterprise were present during the signing ceremony.

Mentionable that BEPZA has so far approved a total of 26 enterprises including this one to establish industries in BEPZA EZ and most of them will produce diversified product. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is US$ 529.4 million.a