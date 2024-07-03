Chinese company comes with $21.85 million investment proposal for BEPZA EZ

03 July, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 04:49 pm

Chinese company Unicorn Handbag Limited is going to invest $21.85million to set up a Carry Bag & Luggage manufacturing industry in BEPZA Economic Zone (BEPZA EZ). Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka today (03-07-2024).  

In the presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, BSP, ndc, psc, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Mr. Md. Ashraful Kabir and Managing Director of Unicorn Handbag Limited Mr. Zheng Shuyong signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release. 

This Chinese company will produce annually 1.7 million pcs of backpack & handbag, wallet, bag, cap, belt, and luggage where 2000 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunity. 

Welcoming Unicorn Handbag Limited, BEPZA Executive Chairman hoped that their investment will have a significant impact on Bangladesh's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) landscape.

Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) A N M Foyzul Haque, Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam & Executive Director‍ Moshiuddin Bin Mesbah were present during the signing ceremony.
 

