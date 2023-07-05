Chinese business delegation visits BGMEA to discuss potential trade collaboration

Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile (CCCT) led by its Chairman CAO Jiachang paid a visit to BGMEA on 5 July.

During the visit, they met with Acting President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Syed Nazrul Islam and Vice President Shahidullah Azim to discuss potential scope of collaboration to expand business horizon between Bangladesh and China in the area of textile and apparel.

Other delegation members were DAI Kesheng, director of Membership Dept, CCCT; ZHANG Lu, International Affairs Department, CCCT; LI Zefeng, chairman, Hebei Textile Import & Export Co. Ltd; DU Tianyu, supply chain manager, Hebei Textile Import & Export Co. Ltd; QIN Hongchao, chairman Jiangsu Manope Co. Ltd; GE Zhenyu (Mike), vice country manager, Jiangsu GuotaiHuasheng Ind. Co. Ltd.

Various trade related issues including current apparel market situation, global trends, challenges, and opportunities were discussed in the meeting.

They also discussed how both sides could collaborate in exploring trade and investment opportunities and ways to reap mutual benefits.

Syed Nazrul Islam highlighted Bangladesh's strong focus on moving to high-value products, especially man-made fibre based garments, stressing on the cooperation of China to support Bangladesh in developing capabilities through sharing of knowledge and technical expertise.

As a leading supplier of man-made fibre, dyes, chemicals, textile machinery and other raw materials, China could meet the growing demand of Bangladesh.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim said China could import more RMG from Bangladesh.

He also invited Chinese investors to invest in man-made textiles in Bangladesh.

Thus it would create a win-win situation for both Bangladesh and China, he added.