China's AIMA brand electric motorbike is now in Bangladesh

The globally renowned AIMA brand electric motorbike, AIMA F626, has arrived in Bangladesh and was brought to you by the esteemed DX Group. This environmentally friendly battery-operated electric motorbike is now available in the local market and has already been approved by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

In light of the increasing popularity of electric motorcycles in the country, the internationally-leading brand AIMA has entered the market. AIMA is a famous brand in over 50 countries, including North America and Europe. DX Group has introduced the F626 model as its first in Bangladesh.

The AIMA F-626 model has a maximum speed of 45 km/h. It can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge, which takes 7-8 hours to complete. The bike has a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The 800W motorbike also features a 72V 22Ah graphene lead-acid battery.

The motorbike comes with a two-year warranty on the motor and varying warranty periods for other components, including the battery. With the battery, the bike weighs 106 kg.

Founder and CEO of DX Group, Dewan Kanon, said, "We always strive to bring environmentally friendly and cutting-edge technology products to our customers. Our partnership with AIMA has paved the way for a new eco-friendly solution for our country. We believe that the efficiency and modern technology of the AIMA F-626 will present an excellent alternative means of communication for our customers. The AIMA F-626 will also help improve living standards by providing affordable and easy transportation."