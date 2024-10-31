China's AIMA brand electric motorbike is now in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 03:35 pm

Related News

China's AIMA brand electric motorbike is now in Bangladesh

Press Release
31 October, 2024, 03:35 pm
China&#039;s AIMA brand electric motorbike is now in Bangladesh

The globally renowned AIMA brand electric motorbike, AIMA F626, has arrived in Bangladesh and was brought to you by the esteemed DX Group. This environmentally friendly battery-operated electric motorbike is now available in the local market and has already been approved by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

In light of the increasing popularity of electric motorcycles in the country, the internationally-leading brand AIMA has entered the market. AIMA is a famous brand in over 50 countries, including North America and Europe. DX Group has introduced the F626 model as its first in Bangladesh.

The AIMA F-626 model has a maximum speed of 45 km/h. It can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge, which takes 7-8 hours to complete. The bike has a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The 800W motorbike also features a 72V 22Ah graphene lead-acid battery.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The motorbike comes with a two-year warranty on the motor and varying warranty periods for other components, including the battery. With the battery, the bike weighs 106 kg.

Founder and CEO of DX Group, Dewan Kanon, said, "We always strive to bring environmentally friendly and cutting-edge technology products to our customers. Our partnership with AIMA has paved the way for a new eco-friendly solution for our country. We believe that the efficiency and modern technology of the AIMA F-626 will present an excellent alternative means of communication for our customers. The AIMA F-626 will also help improve living standards by providing affordable and easy transportation."

#AIMA / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

17h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

20h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

21h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

Why is a ceasefire not being implemented despite repeated plans?

40m | Videos
Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

Army, police vehicles torched in Kochukhet amid RMG workers' protest

2h | Videos
The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

The Lebanese Prime Minister said that the ceasefire is coming soon

2h | Videos
Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

Mob justice is not acceptable, every crime must be investigated: Volker Turk

2h | Videos