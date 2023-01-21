China celebrates New Year Spring Festival-2023 in Bangladesh

The Chinese embassy in Bangladesh celebrated the country's New Year Spring Festival 2023 with grandeur, after a three-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions, at a restaurant in the capital on Friday night.

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the grandest and the most colourful annual event in the country, which is observed with a 7-day-long holiday.

The Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA) organised the program in collaboration with the Chinese embassy in Dhaka while a good number of ABCA members currently engaged in various professions in Bangladesh were also present, reads a press releaser.

While addressing the function as the chief guest. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni said that the friendly ties between Bangladesh and China should not be limited to merely diplomatic ties as the people-to-people connectivity and cultural bondage between the two nations are thousands of years old.

The newly appointed Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh Yao Wen attended the function as a special guest.

Former Ambassador of Bangladesh to China Munshi Faiz Ahmad, who is also the President of ABCA, presided over the celebration while ABCA General Secretary and Professor of Political Science at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST), Dr Md Shahabul Haque, delivered the welcome address.

Assistant Professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Modern Languages, Jannatun Nahar, presented the keynote address at the function.

The program was followed by a cultural festival showing various cultural activities of China. Chinese traditions, foods, and other cultural events were also shown on a big screen so the attendees can learn about Chinese culture.

The celebration venue was also decorated with the iconic red lanterns of China with red colour dominating everywhere.

Addressing China as one of the most trusted and reliable friends of Bangladesh Dipu Moni said that such a festival will strengthen friendship and bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

"Bilateral cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries are growing every day," Moni said adding that diplomatic ties between the two countries are very amicable.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh Yao Wen said that China-Bangladesh cooperation and bilateral relations have reached a new width, contributing to a potential and promising future.

"For the last three years, we have limited people-to-people contact due to Covid-19. Now as per the new international policy on travel, visiting China will be much easier," said the Chinese envoy, urging all to visit China from now on.

"I invite all of you and your friends to visit China for study or other purposes", he said noting that all air flights would start operations fully from February this year.

The Chinese diplomat also thanked ABCA for playing a vital role in boosting ties between Bangladesh and China regarding culture, education, and people-to-people communication.

ABCA also presented a visual document at the program noting that currently, 12,000 Bangladeshi students are studying at different higher educational facilities in China.

The ABCA visual document also focuses on the historic relations between the two Asian nations.

"Chinese embassy will open facilities to smooth the connectivity among the people of both friendly countries for extending education, trade, and cultural relations", the Chinese envoy added.

Wen also emphasized holding more programs like seminars, and symposiums to boost bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China.

Referring to Chinese humanitarian support for the flood-affected people in Bangladesh's eastern district of Sylhet, the envoy added that such friendly support from China would be continued for Bangladeshi people in the future.

Underlining China-Bangladesh bilateral ties as based on a strong foundation, he added that China is interested to boost the existing friendly ties to the highest level in the coming days.