Children's engagement to combat climate change is essential: Speakers 

Children's engagement to combat climate change is essential, said speakers during an event organised by the ActionAid Bangladesh today.

"We want our children to live in a sustainable and livable environment by 2041. Making this possible is the responsibility of the government and our citizens," said Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Anisur Rahman while attending an event titled "Climate Crisis and its Impact on Children".

He also stated, "Our world is facing an unprecedented climate crisis. The responsibility to address it falls on all of us. However, it is the children who will inherit the consequences of our actions or inaction. Therefore, their engagement is not just important; it is absolutely essential."

ActionAid Bangladesh organised the event aimed at empowering children to take a stand against climate change and its devastating impact on Bangladesh and the world. The event was held on 11 September at Bangladesh Mahila Samity, Dr. Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium at New Baily Road.

In her opening remarks, ActionAid Bangladesh Country Director Farah Kabir said, "Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with Bangladesh being one of the most vulnerable nations. Approximately one in three children in Bangladesh, nearly 20 million children are affected by extreme weather events, floods, river erosion, sea-level rise, and other environmental crises linked to climate change. ActionAid Bangladesh believes that engaging children in the fight for climate justice is vital to creating a sustainable and resilient future".

Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Dhaka; Former Secretary Dr. Aparup Chowdhury; Arijit Chowdhury, Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Rumana Yasmin Ferdausi, Deputy Secretary, Legislative & Parliamentary Affairs Division, Ministry of Law; Rabeya Khandkar, Additional Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank and other distinguished guests participated in a discussion of the program.

Dr. Aparup Chowdhury, former secretary said, "The climate crisis is not just an environmental issue; it is stealing children's futures, forcing them into labour and robbing them of homes, education, and health. We must work together to bring climate justice for our children."

Arijit Chowdhury, Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance said, "When any bank or financial institution allocates any money, it should be noted whether it is doing something harmful for the environment or not. I urge any government or private institution to keep the issue of climate injustice in mind in its development activities".

Children's representative Sidratul Muntaha Prami said, "Due to climate change, children are being deprived of their rights. As a result, their mental and physical development is not going well. Children are not responsible for climate change but are suffering the consequences of this change and are affected directly or indirectly".

A survey with responses from 300 children from eight districts of Bangladesh was also revealed in the event to present how climate change affects them. The survey was conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh in Satkhira, Gaibandha, Dinajpur, Sunamganj, Patuakhai, Kurigram, Bandarban and Chattogram. According to the survey, due to climate change, education of 123 children was hampered. 60 children said they experience salinity in water in their locality while 58 respondents said climate change hampers cultivation activities. 53 children stated they were impacted in many ways by calamities in the last three years, while 4 children said they faced health issues like allergies and respiratory problems. Two children said their families lost their house due to climate-induced disaster.

A memorandum was handed over to Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Dhaka, by the children of 'Child Space', an initiative of ActionAid Bangladesh to support underprivileged children.

The memorandum highlighted the repercussions of climate change on children and measures needed to tackle it. The event ended with a cultural performance by the children of 'Child Space'.