Children’s book illustrators honoured at EMK

Five young illustrators of Bangla-language books on children's literature were awarded at the EMK Center by Ekhlasuddin Ahmed Memorial Trust on 24 April.

The award-giving ceremony was held in remembrance of Ekushey Padak winning children littérateur Ekhlasudddin Ahmed, said a press release.

The Ekushey Book Fair 2022 saw the publication of 3,416 new books, and hundreds of them were children's literature with beautiful illustrations thanks to the young and experienced artists of Bangladesh.

This year, during the Ekushey Book Fair, EMK Center with the support of Ekhlasuddin Ahmed Memorial Trust and Child Centric Creative Center-4C launched an open call for the submission of illustrated children's books to appreciate the efforts of the artists and illustrators of children's literature.

The open call that lasted two weeks received more than thirty works from both noted and young artists. The illustrations were evaluated by a panel that included noted artists Dhruba Esh and Sabyasachi Hazra.

The best illustrators received prize money and a crest for their illustrations in the award-giving ceremony from Ekhlasuddin Ahmed Memorial Trust. Hridita Anisha's illustration of the book Tik Tik Tik was announced as the best, while Nasreen Sultana Mitu's Mitu Titur Spaceship and Rajat Al Jabir's Hijal Gacher Bhoot became 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up respectively, the press release added.

Besides, Sanjida Samrin and Rakibul Islam were honoured as young aspiring illustrators for their illustrations. Sanjida Samrin was the illustrator of the book Camerata Shob Jante Chaito and Rakibul Islam painted the characters of Bhooter Shathe Juddho.

The award-giving ceremony followed a discussion session participated by prominent artist Sabyasachi Hazra, EMK Center's Acting Director and Ekhlasuddin Ahmed Memorial Trust's trustee board member Asif Uddin Ahmed, and Samakal's Senior Sub-Editor Ashique Mustafa who also represents 4C.

Asif Uddin Ahmed, who also happened to be the nephew of prominent children's book writer and editor of some of the best Bangla-language children's books Ekhlasuddin Ahmed, shared his memories with his uncle and how they shaped his way of thinking.

Sabyasachi Hazra thanked Asif Uddin Ahmed for sharing candid stories that are intertwined with the history of Bengali literature and stressed the importance of archiving these stories to inspire the new generation of children's book writers and illustrators.

Ashique Mustafa started the program with a brief introduction of Ekhlasuddin Ahmed and his works.

"Littérateurs like Ekhlasuddin Ahmed not only wrote children's books but also created writers of children's books by providing the needed guidance," he added.

Discussants committed to continue with new initiatives to appreciate and support the young children's books illustrators in the future.