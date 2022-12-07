Children celebrated with 'Brac Play Lab' model 

A five-year boy Abir has spent a cheerful day playing and doing a range of creative activities along with many other children in Brac Center in the capital on Wednesday.

All the children came with their parents and caregivers to celebrate the 'BRAC Play Lab' model.

The event was organised by BRAC Institute of Educational Development (Brac IED), which developed the model, marking 50th anniversary of Brac, and 90th anniversary of Lego Foundation – BRAC's funding partner.

The children participated in diverse activities at the event, such as, making clay objects, drawing, and learning through pictures, muppets, and word and number games.

The event also showcased a research-based display of a range of traditional plays and games of Bengali and ethnic minority communities of Bangladesh.

According to Brac, the Play Lab Model assists usually 1 to 5-year-old children to learn through diverse play-based activities. This model follows a play-based curriculum, for developing social-emotional learning, self-regulation, language, playfulness, creativity, empathy and problem-solving skills among children.

BRAC-operated play labs, has provided technical assistance to the Bangladesh government to establish 400 Play Lab centres in 32 upazilas (sub-districts) of nine districts with over 25,000 children participating.

BRAC is running 656 play lab centres in Bangladesh, Tanzania and Uganda involving around 11,500 children.

