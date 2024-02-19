Children, adolescents need scientifically balanced diet: Speakers

19 February, 2024, 06:30 pm
Speakers at a seminar emphasized on scientifically balanced diet for children and adolescents.

Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority Senior Scientific Officer Dr Sheikh Mahtabuddin presented the keynote speech of the seminar titled "Diet for children, adolescents: A scientific analysis" at the National Science and Technology Museum on Monday (19 February), reads a press reelase.

Explaining the importance and necessity of scientific eating habits of children and adolescents, Mahtabuddin presented a scientific discussion about the impacts of food on human body.

This discussion encompassed the various functions of the digestive system and the diverse range of foods in consideration.

Addressing the hazards associated with unhealthy eating habits, he said, "Children possess a relatively low immune system. Therefore, it is imperative for parents to give particular attention to their dietary practices."

Officials of various government institutions and teachers and students of various schools of Dhaka participated in the seminar. The seminar was presided over by National Science and Technology Museum Director Md Wahidul Islam.
 

National Science and Technology Museum

