Child-friendly zebra crossing designed for International Mother Language Day

Corporates

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:17 pm

Child-friendly zebra crossing designed for International Mother Language Day

Press Release
22 February, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 03:17 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Frobel Academy learners designed and painted a child-friendly zebra crossing as a Design for Change, aProCH project on Gopal Ghata, (Kuwaish Side)- Bangabandhu Avenue, Oxyzen Kuwaish Adjacent Road, Near Ananya R/A, under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur Union, Hathazari, Chattogram, on 21 February 2024. 

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, by gifting the Zebra Crossing to Chattogram, the children learn that they are equally responsible for the city and they must take forward the legacy of citizenship and pride in the country, reads a press release. 

It's an important process in Frobel Academy to inculcate civic responsibility in the learners from a young age.  Frobel Academy, a Cambridge Associate and STEM accredited school, is an inclusive institution that caters to children from class 1 onwards. It also integrates children with special needs such as down syndrome, autism, etc. within mainstream premises. Abdul Khaleque, Chairman, Shikarpur Union, Kuwaish, Hathazari, Chattogram, and Nusrat Khan, Head of School, attended the event along with teachers and staff members of the school to motivate the effort of the young learners.
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

5h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

8h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

6h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

1h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

2h | Videos
Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

4h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

5h | Videos