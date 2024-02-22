Child-friendly zebra crossing designed for International Mother Language Day

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, Frobel Academy learners designed and painted a child-friendly zebra crossing as a Design for Change, aProCH project on Gopal Ghata, (Kuwaish Side)- Bangabandhu Avenue, Oxyzen Kuwaish Adjacent Road, Near Ananya R/A, under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur Union, Hathazari, Chattogram, on 21 February 2024.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, by gifting the Zebra Crossing to Chattogram, the children learn that they are equally responsible for the city and they must take forward the legacy of citizenship and pride in the country, reads a press release.

It's an important process in Frobel Academy to inculcate civic responsibility in the learners from a young age. Frobel Academy, a Cambridge Associate and STEM accredited school, is an inclusive institution that caters to children from class 1 onwards. It also integrates children with special needs such as down syndrome, autism, etc. within mainstream premises. Abdul Khaleque, Chairman, Shikarpur Union, Kuwaish, Hathazari, Chattogram, and Nusrat Khan, Head of School, attended the event along with teachers and staff members of the school to motivate the effort of the young learners.

