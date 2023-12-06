Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance recognized by CEO Insights Asia

06 December, 2023, 01:40 pm
Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Finance recognized by CEO Insights Asia

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"CEO Insights Asia" magazine has recently selected Kanti Kumar Saha, CEO of Alliance Finance PLC, as one of the top ten University of Dhaka Alumni Leaders for 2023 recognizing him for his drive to accelerate financial growth through visionary strategies and sustainable solutions.

The magazine published his interview in its November edition of 2023 describing him as a top-notch professional and thought leader, reads a press release. 

Saha is a highly accomplished and dynamic banking professional with extensive experience in the financial industry. He has excelled in various roles, from managing cross-border transactions to handling corporate banking relationships with finesse.

Throughout his career, he has consistently achieved remarkable success and received accolades for his contributions to the banking sector. Known for his innovative thinking and dedication to excellence, he continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of the financial landscape, both corporate and investment banking.

