Chief of Army staff inagurates 'Shadhinota Auditorium' of BUP

Corporates

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 04:35 pm

Chief of Army staff inagurates 'Shadhinota Auditorium' of BUP

Press Release
12 September, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 04:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To provide the students of BUP with an environment conducive to acquiring knowledge, a two-storeyed auditorium named "Shadhinota Auditorium" was constructed with modern facilities. 

On 12 September 2023 General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (Bar), OSP, NDU, psc, PhD Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army inaugurated this auditorium through a colourful ceremony, reads a press release. 

After inaugurating, the chief guest unveiled the cover of the book titled "Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management" authored by the Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md. Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Later, the chief guest handed over awards to the faculty members for their significant contribution to the field of research and the students for their academic excellence. In his speech, the chief guest praised BUP's success in providing outcome-based and need-based education to its graduates who are having high demand nationally and internationally. He reiterated to the students the importance of discipline,  morality and patriotism as these mold the individuals, societies and entire nation. He thanked all the members of BUP for their wholehearted effort in bringing this unique and diversified university to its present state and placing it ever higher by the day. 

In the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of BUP, senior military and civilian high officials, BUP faculty members, officials and students were present.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

39m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy