Chief of Army staff inagurates 'Shadhinota Auditorium' of BUP

To provide the students of BUP with an environment conducive to acquiring knowledge, a two-storeyed auditorium named "Shadhinota Auditorium" was constructed with modern facilities.

On 12 September 2023 General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (Bar), OSP, NDU, psc, PhD Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army inaugurated this auditorium through a colourful ceremony, reads a press release.

After inaugurating, the chief guest unveiled the cover of the book titled "Dynamics of Bangladesh-India Land Border Management" authored by the Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md. Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD.

Photo: Courtesy

Later, the chief guest handed over awards to the faculty members for their significant contribution to the field of research and the students for their academic excellence. In his speech, the chief guest praised BUP's success in providing outcome-based and need-based education to its graduates who are having high demand nationally and internationally. He reiterated to the students the importance of discipline, morality and patriotism as these mold the individuals, societies and entire nation. He thanked all the members of BUP for their wholehearted effort in bringing this unique and diversified university to its present state and placing it ever higher by the day.

In the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of BUP, senior military and civilian high officials, BUP faculty members, officials and students were present.