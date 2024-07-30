Chevron sponsored summer school closing ceremony held at Asian University for Women

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Asian University for Women (AUW) celebrated the successful conclusion of its 2024 Summer School programme with a closing ceremony held today (30 July) at the university campus in Chattogram.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, students, parents, media and representatives from Chevron Bangladesh, reads apress release.

Chevron Bangladesh has been a key partner in AUW's Summer School initiative since its launch in 2019, helping to shape its development and success. This year, from June 27 to July 25, 89 outstanding female high school students from all around Bangladesh participated in the Summer School program, which offers an intense four-week curriculum. With guidance from a group of renowned local and international teachers, the curriculum provided a thorough examination of mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer coding, and public health.

The purpose of the AUW Summer School is to improve students' abilities and knowledge in order to better equip them for their future academic work in STEM subjects. Students who participated in this year's program now have the knowledge and self-assurance to pursue professions in technology and investigative science as well as postsecondary education.

Chevron Bangladesh representatives conveyed their excitement for the company's continued partnership with AUW and lauded the program's ability to encourage and mentor young women toward STEM professions.

Distinguished guests graced the concluding event, among them included, Dr. Rubana Huq, AUW Vice Chancellor and Dr. Mohiuddin Ahsanul Kabir Chowdhury, Director of AUW Summer School. The ceremony was coordinated by Ms. Fatema Mehejabin and Ms. Sharna Biswas Eity, with Ms. Samia Jarin Ava serving as the event moderator. Among the students four of the girls got the "Emerging Woman Leader in STEM" award. They are Fahmida Kamal from Dhaka, Tahiya Muhaira from Dhaka, Chowdhury Abida Jannat from Sylhet, Shah Jafrin Sultana from Sylhet.

The successful conclusion of this year's Summer School program reaffirms AUW's commitment to fostering academic excellence and empowering young women to lead in STEM fields.

Chevron Bangladesh / Asian University for Women (AUW)

