Chevron joins hand with Rock Energy to grow in Bangladesh

Chevron Lubricants has recently signed a long-term agreement to appoint Rock Energy as its sole marketer in Bangladesh.

The venture entrusts Rock Energy with the marketing of Caltex branded lubricants in Bangladesh, including Chevron's proprietary Havoline and Delo-branded lubricant products, reads a press release.

Caltex lubricants have been available in Bangladesh since 2006 and the brand enjoys high levels of acceptance and recognition in the automotive and industrial segments of the market. Consumers in Bangladesh can look forward to sustained supplies and greater availability of Caltex branded lubricants countrywide with this development.

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC, a part of Chevron Corporation, was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It engages in blending, manufacturing, importing, distributing, and marketing lubricants oils, greases, brake fluids, and speciality products in Sri Lanka and offers them for industrial, commercial, and consumer applications.

Najam Shamsuddin, managing director & CEO of Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC said, "We are extremely pleased to be in collaboration with Rock Energy for the distribution of Caltex branded lubricants in Bangladesh. We expect this to be the first of many synergistic partnerships with the Group in Bangladesh, with whom we look forward to a long and successful relationship."

Rock Energy is a subsidiary of one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing business conglomerates, with over thirty years of experience in diversified business operations, including their flagship business in the oil and gas sector.

While sharing his view on the partnership with Chevron, Rock Energy Managing Director Tanzeem Chowdhury said, "In Bangladesh, the automotive sector has come back to full swing after lockdowns due to the pandemic. These thrust sectors, along with the ongoing mega infrastructure projects undertaken by the Government of Bangladesh, present fantastic opportunities to supply world class lubricant solutions. The Rock Energy Family looks forward to serving these markets with Caltex branded lubricants and developing new enterprises in the regional Oil & Gas segment jointly with Chevron."