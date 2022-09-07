Chevron celebrates 25 years of operation in Bangladesh

Chevron Bangladesh held its 25-year celebration event at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka recently.

Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi, Bir Bikram, adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs, Government of Bangladesh attended the event as the chief f guest.

Md Mahbub Hossain, senior scretary of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources attended as the special guest along with the MP of Habiganj – 1 constituency Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz, Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Joseph Giblin, Economic Unit Chief, US Embassy, Dhaka.

Also present were guest from Petrobangla, Energy and Power Resources Division, different govt agencies that we work with, AmCham and FICCI representatives, media and social investment partners and Chevron employees.

Eric M Walker spoke about Chevron Bangladesh's past, present and future opportunities in the energy sector of Bangladesh.

Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi, Md Mahbub Hossain and the Petrobangla Chairman all thanked Chevron's contribution to supply the nation with much need natural gas and talked about future opportunities.

The event highlighted Chevron's contribution to Bangladesh's energy needs over the last 25-years partnering with the Government of Bangladesh and Petrobangla to supply clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy to power the nation.

A video highlighting Chevron Bangladesh's operation, contributions since 1995 and also about its support to the community through its social investment programs were shown in the event. The event ended with a quiz for the guests followed by dinner and a musical performance.