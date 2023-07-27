Chevron Bangladesh president joins US-Bangladesh Business Council as board member

Corporates

Press Release
27 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 08:24 pm

Related News

Chevron Bangladesh president joins US-Bangladesh Business Council as board member

Press Release
27 July, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 08:24 pm
Chevron Bangladesh president joins US-Bangladesh Business Council as board member

Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director Eric M Walker has joined the US-Bangladesh Business Council as a board member, according to a press release.

The US-Bangladesh Business Council is the business advocacy group advancing policy priorities of the US business community in the bilateral trade relationship with Bangladesh.

Regarding his joining Walker said, "Chevron is proud to be a partner of choice by maintaining safe and reliable operations, ensuring uninterrupted delivery of low-cost natural gas to support the increasing energy demand of Bangladesh over the last 28 years. We aspire to fuel the growth of the Bangladesh economy with foreign direct investment and the utilization of our cutting-edge technology."

Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the country, which produce over 60 per cent of the country's natural gas demand. 

The company has invested over $3.6 billion in foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, with over $550 million in contracts awarded to local suppliers and contractors in the last 12 years. 

Chevron has also invested in community programs that focus on healthcare, education, economic development, and disaster relief. Over 97% of our workforce are talented Bangladeshi nationals who use world-class technology to safely deliver energy to Bangladesh.

Chevron Bangladesh / Eric M Walker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

9h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

11h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

6h | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

2h | TBS Stories
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

9h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price