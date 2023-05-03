Chevron Bangladesh President and Managing Director meets with PM Sheikh Hasina in Washington DC

President and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh Eric M. Walker met with Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, honorable Prime Minister, People's Republic of Bangladesh on 2 May 2023 in Washington DC, USA.

The meeting was part of the "US-Bangladesh Economic Cooperation: Shared Vision for Smart Growth" which was organized by the US Chamber of Commerce and the US Bangladesh Business Council, reads the press release.

During their meeting, Mr Walker highlighted Chevron's partnership with Bangladesh, spanning nearly three decades and its role in supplying energy to support the nation's industrial growth and economic development.

M. Walker said, "As the leading American investor in Bangladesh, we were honored to meet with the honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss our role in the country's energy future."

"Since 1995, Chevron has been delivering affordable, reliable, and ever cleaner energy to Bangladesh. We are committed to working with the people and government of Bangladesh and support to the country's journey to Vision 2041," he added.

Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the country, which produce over 50 per cent of the country's natural gas demand. The company has invested over $3.6 billion in foreign direct investment in Bangladesh, with over $550 million in contracts awarded to local suppliers and contractors in the last 12 years.

Chevron has also invested in community programs that focus on healthcare, education, economic development, and disaster relief. Over 97% of our workforce are talented Bangladeshi nationals who use world-class technology to safely deliver energy to Bangladesh.

