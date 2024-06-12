Chevron Bangladesh hosts cattle and product basket handover event at Habiganj

Chevron Bangladesh, in collaboration with iDE as a part of the Uddokta Phase-II intervention, recently hosted a Cattle and Product Basket Handover event near the Bibiyana Gas Plant in Habiganj.

During the event, product baskets were handed over to 60 female sales agents, making relevant health and hygiene products available at their doorsteps, reads a press release.

In addition, 223 cattle were handed over to 22 VDO cooperatives, supporting the sustainability of these cooperatives under a new business model.

The introduction of cattle insurance was a new addition to make this business model more effective and captivating in the long run.

Beneficiaries exhibited their stalls with products such as fresh vegetables, livestock, agriculture inputs, machinery, and mini garments products.

The private sector also showcased its services and products to facilitate market linkage and chain development.

The event was graced by Member of Parliament Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury (Habiganj-1), Dr Md Abdul Kader, District Livestock Officer, and Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni, Upazila Agriculture Officer.

They appreciated Chevron Bangladesh & iDE for such an impactful social investment project for the community.

The event was also attended by Director, Corporate Affairs Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Bibiyana Gasplant Superintendent Koyes Chowdhury, Community Engagement and Social Investment Manager Khondoker Tusherujjaman along with other Chevron team members.

In her speech, MP Amatul Kibria Keya Chowdhury mentioned how Chevron Bangladesh has contributed to the economy not only through providing affordable, reliable natural gas but also by being there for the community through various social investment initiatives.