Chef community of Bangladesh observes International Chefs Day

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 05:22 pm

More than 1,000 chefs from across the country joined the programme which was themed as "Healthy Food for Better Future,"

Chef communities in Bangladesh observed the International Chefs Day - 2021 in a grandiose manner on Wednesday (20 October) at Bangladesh Krishibid Auditorium in Capital's Farmgate.

More than 1,000 chefs from across the country joined the programme which was themed as "Healthy Food for Better Future," said a press release.

Chef Federation Bangladesh (CFB) and Fireflies, a renowned advertising agency jointly organised the event. Red Cow Butter Oil, a New Zealand Dairy Bangladesh (NZDP) product, sponsored this grand union of the chefs.

Asifur Rouf, chief marketing officer of NZDP, inaugurated the programme as chief guest while Bangladeshi origin American Master Chef Nazim Khan and Yawaar Kham, president of Asian Culinary Awards, UK graced the event as special guest.

Kiswar Chowdhury, 2nd runner-up in Master Chef Australia season-13, joined the event virtually from Melbourne, Australia. 

NZDP Head of Sales Abdul Hamid Khan, CFB President Mohammad Ali, General Secretary Jahir Khan, Organizing Secretary Simon Khan and Fireflies Managing Director Shehab Sumon delivered speeches among others.

NZDP Brand Executive Kishore Bhowmick gave a presentation on Red Cow Butter Oil. NZDP Marketing Managers Sohel Shariar Rana, Rayhan Mahmud, Safayt Uzzaman Rifat, and other high-ranking NZDP officials attended the event.

World-famous Chef Dr Bill Gallagher introduced World Chefs Day in 2004 with a view to promoting healthy food, and since then, chef communities around the world have been observing the day to promote the importance of safe and healthy food.

